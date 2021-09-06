Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $62.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock remained flat at $$47.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.