Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 359.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.