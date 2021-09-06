Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Inovalon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

