Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.