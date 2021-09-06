Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

