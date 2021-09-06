Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

PWC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

