Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

