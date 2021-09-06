Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.10. 2,961,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

