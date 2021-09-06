Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $666.59. 70,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

