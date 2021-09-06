Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 1,799 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPUS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.