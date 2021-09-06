Bbva USA Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

