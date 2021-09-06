Bbva USA Takes $99,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $179.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

