Bbva USA Takes $129,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

Masimo stock opened at $276.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

