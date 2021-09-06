Bbva USA Purchases New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 58.8% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

