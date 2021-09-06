Bbva USA Invests $150,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

