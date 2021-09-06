Barrington Research Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

