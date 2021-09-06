Barclays Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $46.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

