Barclays Raises Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 285

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, restated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Shares of MRW traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.60 ($3.78). 985,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,260. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

