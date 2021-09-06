Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

