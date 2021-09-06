Barclays Increases Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 285

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

LON MRW traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.60 ($3.78). 1,002,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.