Barclays Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $505.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $420.00 to $505.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.06.

Shares of MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $508.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2,018.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in MongoDB by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

