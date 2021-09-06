Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Banxa (CVE:BNXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Banxa from C$13.30 to C$11.76 and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BNXA stock opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. Banxa has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

