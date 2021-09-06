Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $17.96 on Monday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers upgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

