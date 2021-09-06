Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $946,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 126.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.40 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

