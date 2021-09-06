Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $114.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

