Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $330.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.27 and a 200-day moving average of $282.70. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $209.47 and a 52-week high of $331.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

