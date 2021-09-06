Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 43,511 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

