Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 269 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $295.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $296.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

