Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.