Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 57.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CDK Global by 72.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

