Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock valued at $98,390,012. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBAC opened at $366.48 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

