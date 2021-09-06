Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $249.58 million and $22.97 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.67 or 0.00047475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

