Axis DeFi 1-Day Volume Hits $44,097.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $654,531.23 and $44,097.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00143453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00794578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

