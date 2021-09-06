Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.57. The stock had a trading volume of 991,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,500. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

