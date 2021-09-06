Aviva PLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $388.33. 712,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,481. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average of $346.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

