Aviva PLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,335 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after buying an additional 426,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 449,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010,528. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

