Aviva PLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

