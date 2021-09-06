Aviva PLC Buys 18,886 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 184.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 597,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

