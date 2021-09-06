Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.14 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

