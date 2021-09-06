Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

