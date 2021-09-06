ATLANT (ATL) Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $717,719.77 and $147.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

