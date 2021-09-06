ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €614.18 ($722.57).

