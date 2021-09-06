Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

NYSE:PXD opened at $149.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.