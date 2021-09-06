Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 132.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $858.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $756.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.76. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $862.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

