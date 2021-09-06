Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $307.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.35. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

