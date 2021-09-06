Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

