Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -51.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,690,000 shares of company stock worth $91,200,100 and have sold 146,632 shares worth $9,730,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

