Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE:ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,690,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,100 and have sold 146,632 shares valued at $9,730,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.