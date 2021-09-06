Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.52. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.