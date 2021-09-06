ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $125.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

